Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO to open for subscription tomorrow; check GMP, price band, issue size, key dates.

Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, August 21, and will close on Friday, August 23. The issue's price band has been fixed at ₹121 per share. The Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO lot size is 1,000 shares.

Ideal Technoplast Industries Limited, a rigid plastic packaging producer, was founded in 2012 and sells its goods to both local and foreign markets (via third parties and export firms). For the paint, agricultural, chemical, cosmetic, adhesive, lubricant, food, and edible oil sectors, Ideal Technoplast provides industrial packaging solutions, including round and square containers, twist containers, and bottles.

The business uses cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, such as internal printing and design capabilities. The 20,000 square foot, multi-story production facility in Surat has cutting-edge technology, including a completely automated line.

The company's listed peers are Time Technoplast Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.

The basis of allotment of shares for the Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 26. Refunds will be initiated by the company on Tuesday, August 27, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day. It is anticipated that Ideal Technoplast Industries shares will be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, August 28.

Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO details The Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO, valued ₹16.03 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 1,325,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the following purposes: meeting capital expenditure and for general corporate use.

Swastika Investmart Ltd serves as the book running lead manager for the Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering. Sunflower Broking is the designated market maker for the Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO.

Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO GMP today Ideal Technoplast Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +15 . This indicates Ideal Technoplast Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

At the upper limit of the IPO price range and with the current premium in the grey market, Ideal Technoplast Industries' share price is estimated to be listed at ₹136 per share, representing a 12.4% increase from the IPO price of ₹121.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

