Identical Brains Studios IPO: After the end of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Identical Brains Studios Limited, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment status. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely Identical Brains Studios IPO listing date is 26 December 2024, and the most likely Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment date is 23 December 2024. So, market observers believe Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment status may become public at any time.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment, the company shares are trading at a substantial premium in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Identical Brains Studios shares are available at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market today.

Identical Brains Studios IPO GMP today As mentioned, Identical Brains Studios IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹48, which is ₹4 higher than the weekend GMP of ₹44. Market observers said the rise in grey market sentiments has happened despite the cautious trend on Dalal Street after the stock market crash on Friday last week. On what this Identical Brains Studios IPO GMP means, observers said the grey market is signalling that Identical Brains Studios IPO listing price would be around ₹95 ( ₹54 + ₹51).

Identical Brains Studios IPO was launched at a price band of ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share. Hence, the grey market signals almost 100 per cent returns for the lucky allottees.

Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment status After the announcement of Identical Brains Studios' IPO allotment status, applicants would be able to check Identical Brains Studios' IPO allotment status online by logging in at the NSE website or the Bigshare Services (official registrar of the NSE SME IPO) website.

Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment status check For more convenience, applicants can log in using the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html- and check Identical Brains Studios' IPO allotment status online. Here's step-by-step guide:

1] Log in at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select 'Identical Brains Studios Limite' in the company name;

3] Select either of 'Application No/CAF No' / Beneficiary ID / PAN Number;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the 'Search button.