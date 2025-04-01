Identixweb IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Identixweb IPO allotment date: Identixweb IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 1). By visiting the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Identixweb IPO allotment status. On the last bidding day, Identixweb IPO subscription status was 26.15 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine how many shares they were assigned by checking the allocation basis. The IPO allotment status will indicate the number of shares granted. For those applicants who were not assigned shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares allocated to successful applicants will be credited to their demat accounts.

For those who did not receive shares, the refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, April 2. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Identixweb IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, April 3. If you have applied for the Identixweb IPO, you can check your

Identixweb IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

How to check Identixweb IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Access Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the IPO registrar for Identixweb, by clicking the link above.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown menu; its name will only appear once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3 Select one of the three methods to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. You can use the following IDs to verify your IPO allotment status.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) - You can first track your application using your registered Income Tax PAN number. After selecting PAN from the dropdown, enter your 10-character alphanumeric PAN. Click the "Submit" button after entering your PAN.

Application number or CAF number - You have the option to check the allocation status by entering either your CAF number or application number. Once you input your application or CAF number, click "Search." The application should be entered exactly as it appears on your acknowledgement document, which you received after the IPO application process. By clicking the "Submit" button, you will be able to view information regarding the shares allotted to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - You can also use the beneficiary ID from your demat account. You must then enter the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs as a single string. The CDSL string is numerical, while the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Ensure that you enter the DP ID and client ID exactly as they are displayed. Your client ID and DP can be found in both the account statement and the online DP statement. Next, click the "Submit" button.

Step 4 The screen will display the status of the IPO and the quantity of Identixweb IPO shares that have been allotted.

How to check Identixweb IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit BSE's official website to check the allotment status for the Identixweb IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the options available under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Provide your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Tick the box that says 'I am not a Robot' to validate your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Identixweb IPO GMP today Identixweb IPO GMP today is +8. This indicates Identixweb share price was trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. Advertisement

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Identixweb share price is indicated at ₹62 apiece, which is 14.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 12 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending upwards today, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹8, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

