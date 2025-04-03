Identixweb share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 2% premium at ₹55 apiece on BSE SME

The Identixweb IPO plans to use the funds raised from the offering for various purposes, including boosting marketing initiatives to support the company's growth strategies both in the domestic market and abroad. Furthermore, it will invest in market research and product innovation by hiring new talent for the issuer company. In addition, some of the funds will be allocated to the subsidiary to aid in product development through the acquisition of skilled professionals. Lastly, a portion of the proceeds will be utilized for general corporate needs.