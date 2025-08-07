All Time Plastics Ltd (ATP), a long-time supplier to global retail giants like IKEA, is headed to the public markets with a ₹400 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue, which opened today, includes a fresh issuance of ₹280 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹120 crore by the company’s promoters.

Best known for its in-house brand “Alltime" and backed by ace investor Sunil Singhania, ATP is a major manufacturer of plastic consumer-ware with a predominantly export-led B2B model. While its connections to global retail heavyweights are a strength, the firm’s high client concentration raises critical questions for investors evaluating its long-term prospects.

At the upper end of the price band ( ₹260– ₹275), the IPO values ATP at around ₹1,800 crore. Of the fresh proceeds, ₹143 crore will go toward debt reduction, ₹114 crore will fund new equipment, and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

Yet beyond debt repayment, investors must assess ATP’s core business fundamentals, particularly its reliance on key clients, limited brand presence, and exposure to evolving material preferences in global markets.

Let's take a closer look.

What does All Time Plastics actually do?

ATP operates predominantly as a white-label manufacturer of plastic household goods for global retailers. While it does sell some products under its own “Alltime" brand, this B2C segment contributes just 7.6% of total revenue.

Approximately 91.7% of ATP’s income stems from B2B contracts, with ATP supplying private-label products to retail giants including IKEA, Walmart, Asda, Michaels, and Tesco. In India, it serves large-format retailers like Vishal MegaMart, Max, Zepto, and Lifestyle.

But this white-label structure has also made the company’s revenues highly concentrated, especially around IKEA.

What’s the plan to diversify?

Despite having a global client roster, ATP’s revenue remains heavily tilted toward a few key players.

In FY25, IKEA alone contributed 59% of total income. Other clients include Asda (9%), Michaels (6%), and Tesco (4%), with the remainder spread across smaller accounts.

ATP has maintained a 27-year relationship with IKEA, but the absence of long-term supply contracts heightens risk. A loss of any of the top accounts could significantly disrupt financial performance.

To reduce this dependency, ATP is looking to expand within India’s modern retail ecosystem, broaden its global client base, and enter new geographies through international partnerships.

Is the product mix broad enough?

Not quite. While ATP operates across eight product categories with 1,848 SKUs, its revenue is heavily skewed.

Two segments, prep time tools and containers, account for a combined 71% of sales. Other product categories include organisers (9%), hangers (7%), meal-time products (5.4%), and cleaning tools (3%).

This overdependence on a narrow product mix increases exposure to client demand shifts and limits pricing flexibility.

Can it adapt to the push for sustainable materials?

Unlike peers like Cello and Milton, which also offer steel and glassware, ATP’s portfolio is entirely plastic-based. With rising consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives, this could prove a headwind.

To adapt, the company is diversifying into hydration products, silicone kitchenware, baking solutions, and bamboo homeware. A pilot project for bamboo-based goods is already underway, with commercial production aimed at Q3 FY26.

Additionally, the share of recycled plastics in its total input mix has risen from 18% in FY23 to 27%, signalling ongoing efforts toward sustainability.

What about raw material and capacity?

ATP operates at a current installed capacity of 33,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), with a 79% utilisation rate in FY25, down from 85% due to the addition of a new facility.

The company plans to expand capacity to 71,000 MTPA by FY28, more than doubling its current size.

On the sourcing side, ATP procures 65% of its raw materials domestically, and the rest from overseas suppliers, mitigating some global supply chain risks. Its top 10 suppliers account for 73% of raw material purchases.

How exposed is ATP to export risk?

Exports drive 85% of ATP’s revenue, while the domestic market accounts for only 15%. It ships to 29 countries, with the EU (58%), UK (16%), and US (11%) making up the bulk of export income.

However, the company may face tariff-related headwinds, especially in the US, where no Free Trade Agreement exists with India. So far, ATP hasn’t flagged this as a material risk.

How does it stack up against peers like Cello?

ATP’s financials are growing at a healthy clip.

Revenue rose from ₹443 crore in FY23 to ₹558 crore in FY25, while net profit rose from ₹28 crore to ₹47 crore during the period, supported by margin expansion.

However, the company still trails larger peers on profitability. Its FY25 Ebitda margin stood at 18%, well below Cello World’s 24%, largely due to ATP’s B2B-heavy model versus Cello’s consumer-facing focus. PAT margin was 9%, nearly half of Cello’s 16%.

ATP’s net debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 and is expected to improve post-IPO, as proceeds go toward debt repayment—potentially boosting earnings further. Operationally, though, ATP holds an edge.

Its inventory turnover ratio was 7.6 times in FY25, almost double Cello’s 4, indicating faster stock movement. Return ratios are also healthy, with RoCE at 17% and RoE at 19%.

Any valuation upside?

ATP is seeking a P/E multiple of 38x, similar to that of Cello. Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Fund has invested ₹70 crore at a pre-IPO price of ₹248, lending credibility.

However, the valuation suggests limited upside in the near term, and future performance will hinge on earnings delivery, client diversification, and successful expansion into new product lines and geographies.

In conclusion, ATP’s long-standing client relationships, improving financial metrics, and capacity expansion offer potential.

But investors must weigh these against risks from high client concentration, plastic material exposure, and limited brand visibility. Execution on diversification and sustainability will be key to long-term success.

