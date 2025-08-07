IKEA supplier eyes ₹1,800 crore valuation in ₹400 crore IPO—but one big risk looms
Madhvendra 5 min read 07 Aug 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Summary
Backed by ace investor Sunil Singhania, the plasticware maker depends heavily on IKEA for revenue, and faces challenges in client diversification and sustainability.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
All Time Plastics Ltd (ATP), a long-time supplier to global retail giants like IKEA, is headed to the public markets with a ₹400 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue, which opened today, includes a fresh issuance of ₹280 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹120 crore by the company’s promoters.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story