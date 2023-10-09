In charts: IPO funding sees a 26% decline in H1 FY24

An average of five initial public offerings (IPO) flooded the primary market per month during the first half of the financial year, a record high in at least a decade, data released last week by primedatabase.com showed. The 31 main-board IPOs in the six months ended September raised ₹26,300 crore. While the amount was 26% lower since the same period a year ago, it was up 76% if the monumental offering from insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (May 2022) is excluded. Moreover, the number of issues was the highest for the six-month period in the past decade and most came in just two months of August and September. The pharmaceutical sector had the highest share in terms of money raised, led by Mankind Pharma.