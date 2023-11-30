In total 10 mainboard IPOs in November, 8 lists with premium; Tata Tech IPO tops the list; check details
In November 2023, ten mainboard IPOs were listed in India, with eight of them seeing premiums. The Tata Technologies IPO had the highest gain at 140%, followed by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO and the Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO.
The primary market stole the spotlight in November 2023, with a lineup of IPOs capturing investor interest. Ten mainboard IPOs were listed in November, eight of which were listed with premiums. The most-awaited IPO of the year, the Tata Technologies IPO, topped the list with a 140% gain. It was followed by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO (IREDA IPO), which saw an 87.5% listing gain, and the Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO, 76.3% listing gain, trendlyne data showed. On the flip side, the Fedbank Financial Services IPO was listed at a discount of 1.4%, while the Protean eGov Technologies IPO made a muted debut listing at the same price as its issue price.
