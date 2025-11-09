InCred Holdings files draft RHP with SEBI for ₹3,000-4,000 crore IPO via prefiling route: What does this mean?

InCred Holdings has submitted a draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) via pre-filing route, PTI reported citing sources.

In a separate announcement on November 9, the company also said that it has submitted the pre-filed DHRP with SEBI and the stock exchanges for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares on the main board.

The PTI report added that its sources have pegged the proposed issue size of InCred Holding's IPO at ₹3,000-4,000 crore, it added. InCred is a subsidiary of NBFC InCred Financial Services.

Also Read | NCLT approves Suzuki Motor Gujarat merger with Maruti Suzuki India: See details

What does prefiling route for IPO mean? InCred Holdings has chosen to go for IPO approval via the “confidential” pre-filing route. This means that the company is allowed to withhold public disclosure of IPO details under the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) until later stages.

The pre-filing route is gaining popularity among Indian firms increasingly, as they aim for flexibility in their IPO plans. On November 8, SaaS-based enrolment automation solution NoPaperForms filed DHRP via the same route.

And over the past few months, others who have opted for confidential filings include commerce enablement platform Shiprocket, edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, logistics service provider Shadowfax Technologies, Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt, stock broking platform Groww, and Tata Capita.

Last year, food delivery giant Swiggy and retail chain Vishal Mega Mart also floated their IPOs following similar filings, it added.

Market experts told PTI that the confidential pre-filing route offers companies greater flexibility and reduces the pressure to go public quickly.

Also Read | X user bullies founders for looks, netizens call out racism against Indians