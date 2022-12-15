Indegene files papers with Sebi; eyes ₹3,200 crore via IPO2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 06:41 PM IST
- The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹950 crore and an OFS of up to 3.63 crore equity shares by existing investors
Industrialist and Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and private equity firm Carlyle-backed Indegene Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise about ₹3,200 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Mint had earlier reported in September that Indegene Pvt Ltd is planning an IPO in an OFS.
