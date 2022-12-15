Industrialist and Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and private equity firm Carlyle-backed Indegene Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise about ₹3,200 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Mint had earlier reported in September that Indegene Pvt Ltd is planning an IPO in an OFS.

The IPO would be the country's biggest enterprise tech/IT services IPO since TCS back in 2004. TCS had an IPO size of ₹4,713 crore.

Indegene Ltd, a healthcare tech firm focused on the global life sciences industry, will likely mobilise ₹3,200 crore through its initial share-sale.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹950 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 3.63 crore equity shares by existing investors, including a Carlyle entity, the filing showed.

CA Dawn Investments, a Carlyle entity, which held around 460 lakh shares, or a 20.8% stake in the company, will be selling up to 172 lakh shares in the offering, the filing said.

The OFS consists of up to 27 lakh equity shares to be sold by individual selling shareholders – Manish Gupta, Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair, and Anita Nair – and up to 3.36 crore equity shares by existing investors, including Carlyle, Brighton Park Capital and the Nadathur Family Office.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Funds raised would be used to pay debt

The funds raised through the fresh issue would be used to pay debt, funding capital expenditure requirements, payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares to the tune of ₹190 crore and if such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Indegene had raised $200 million from The Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital in February last year.

Founded in 1998, Indegene offers solutions that help enable biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies to develop products, launch them in the market, and drive sales throughout their life cycle.

Indegene's revenue from operations came in at ₹1,665 crore in FY22, growing at a 61% CAGR from FY2019-20 to FY2021-22 and recorded a profit after tax of ₹163 crore in FY2021-22, increasing at an 81% CAGR from FY2019-20 to FY2021-22.

