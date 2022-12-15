Indegene files papers with Sebi; eyes 3,200 crore via IPO

Industrialist and Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and private equity firm Carlyle-backed Indegene Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise about ₹3,200 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Mint had earlier reported in September that Indegene Pvt Ltd is planning an IPO in an OFS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}