Indegene IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status
Indegene IPO allotment status is out and the investors in the IPO can know if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment.
Indegene IPO Allotment: The allotment status for the Indegene IPO has been finalised today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd was opened for public subscription from May 6 to May 8. The Indegene IPO allotment date was May 9, and the company has now finalised the basis of allotment.
