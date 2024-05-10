Indegene IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status

Indegene IPO Allotment: The allotment status for the Indegene IPO has been finalised today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd was opened for public subscription from May 6 to May 8. The Indegene IPO allotment date was May 9, and the company has now finalised the basis of allotment.

As the Indegene IPO allotment status is out, the investors in the IPO can know if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment.

Investors whose bids have been accepted and have received allotment, will get Indegene shares credited to their Demat accounts by today, May 10, or tomorrow, May 11. The company will refund the application money to the investors whose bids were rejected. The refunds will also be made by today or tomorrow

Investors can check Indegene IPO allotment status online through the official website of BSE or the portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India is the Indegene IPO registrar.

Indegene IPO allotment status check online can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below.

Steps to check Indegene IPO allotment status on BSE website

Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’

Step 3: Select ‘Indegene Limited’ in the 'Issue Name’ dropdown menu

Step 4: Either the Application number or PAN details

Step 5: Click ‘Search’

The Indegene IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Steps to check Indegene IPO allotment status on Link Intime

Step 1: Visit Link Intime website — https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Indegene Limited’ in the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among options given - PAN, Application No., DP/Client ID and Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the selection option

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’

The Indegene IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Indegene IPO Subscription Status

Indegene IPO has received strong subscription during the bidding period. The IPO has been subscribed 70.30 times in total as it received bids for 210.24 crore equity shares as against 28.62 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 7.86 times in the retail category, 192.72 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category and 55.91 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category by May 8.

Indegene IPO GMP Today

Indegene IPO is commanding a strong premium in the grey market. Indegene IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹270 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Indegene shares are trading higher by ₹270 than their issue price of ₹452, in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Indegene shares are estimated to be listed at ₹722 per share, a premium of 59.73% to the issue price.

About Indegene IPO

Indegene IPO opened on May 6 and closed on May 8. The IPO allotment has been finalized, and the Indegene IPO listing date is May 13. Indegene shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Indegene IPO price band was set at ₹430 to ₹452 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,841.76 crore from the IPO which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 2.39 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,081.76 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Indegene Ltd had already raised ₹548.78 crore from anchor investors on May 3.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of indebtedness of one of the Material Subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings, Inc, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes and inorganic growth.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Indegene IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Indegene Ltd provides digital services for the life sciences industry. Its services include Enterprise Commercial Solutions, Omnichannel Activation, Enterprise Medical Solutions and Enterprise Clinical Solutions and consultancy services.

