Indegene IPO allotment to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online
Indegene IPO allotment date is today, May 9, and the company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment soon. The IPO opened for public subscription on May 6 and ended on May 8.
Indegene IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd received robust demand from investors across categories as the public issue was subscribed more than 70 times. The bidding for Indegene IPO has ended and now investors are keen to check Indegene IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started