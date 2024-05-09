Indegene IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd received robust demand from investors across categories as the public issue was subscribed more than 70 times. The bidding for Indegene IPO has ended and now investors are keen to check Indegene IPO allotment status which is expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indegene IPO opened for public subscription on May 6 and ended on May 8. The Indegene IPO allotment date is today, May 9, and the company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment soon.

Bidders for the Indegene IPO can know if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment. The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of successful bidders on Friday, May 10. Investors whose bids were rejected, will get the refund of application money on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can check Indegene IPO allotment status online through the official website of BSE and the portal of IPO registrar. Indegene IPO registrar is Link Intime India.

The Indegene IPO allotment status check online can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check Indegene IPO allotment status on BSE website Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’

Step 3: Select ‘Indegene Limited’ in the 'Issue Name’ dropdown menu {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Either the Application number or PAN details

Step 5: Click ‘Search’

The Indegene IPO allotment status will appear on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check Indegene IPO allotment status on Link Intime Step 1: Visit Link Intime website — https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Indegene Limited’ in the ‘Select Company’ dropdown menu {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select among options given - PAN, Application No., DP/Client ID and Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the selection option

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indegene IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Indegene IPO Subscription Status Indegene IPO has received strong subscription during the bidding period. The IPO has been subscribed 70.30 times in total as it received bids for 210.24 crore equity shares as against 28.62 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 7.86 times in the retail category, 192.72 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category and 55.91 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category by May 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indegene IPO GMP Today Indegene IPO is commanding a strong premium in the grey market. Indegene IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹260 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Indegene shares are trading higher by ₹260 than their issue price of ₹452, in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Indegene shares are estimated to be listed at ₹712 per share, a premium of 57.5% to the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Indegene IPO Indegene IPO opened on May 6 and closed on May 8. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, May 9, and the equity shares of Indegene Ltd will list on BSE and NSE with the listing date fixed on May 13.

Indegene IPO price band was set at ₹430 to ₹452 per share. At the upper end of teh price band, Indegene IPO size was ₹1,841.76 crore. The IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹760 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 2.39 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,081.76 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Indegene Ltd had already raised ₹548.78 crore from anchor investors on May 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of indebtedness of one of the Material Subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings, Inc, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes and inorganic growth.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Indegene IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indegene Ltd provides digital services for the life sciences industry. Its services include Enterprise Commercial Solutions, Omnichannel Activation, Enterprise Medical Solutions and Enterprise Clinical Solutions and consultancy services.

