Carlyle-backed Indegene IPO to open on May 6: Check key dates, price band, other details
Indegene IPO will open for subscription on May 6. The issue comprises of fresh issue of ₹760 crore and offer for sale of 2.39 crore shares
Indegene IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of private equity (PE) firms Carlyle and Nadathur Fareast-backed Indegene will open for subscription on May 6, 2024. The maiden public issue of the digital services provider for the life sciences industry will remain open for bidding till May 8, 2024, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed by the the company.
