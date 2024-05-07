Indegene IPO Day 2: Should you apply or not? Check GMP, key dates, subscription status, more.
Indegene IPO includes an offer-for-sale of equity shares and a fresh issue totaling ₹1,841.76 crore. Various parties are selling their holdings. Proceeds will fund growth and debt repayment. Lead managers are Nomura, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and Kotak Mahindra. Registrar is Link Intime.
The Indegene IPO has had an amazing response across categories, and on its first day, it was completely booked. The retail investor part received a 1.50-time subscription, while the non-institutional investor category received a 4.13-time subscription. The employee quota was booked 1.31 times. According to BSE data, the Indegene IPO subscription status was 1.67 times on the first day.
