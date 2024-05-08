Indegene IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
Indegene IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market today, say market observers
Indegene IPO day 3: Breaking the Lok Sabha election jinx in the primary market, the initial public offering (IPO) hit the primary market on 6th May 2024 i.e. on Monday this week. As per the Indegene IPO subscription status, the public issue has been fully subscribed and it has received strong response from investors across segments. Meanwhile, after strong response by the primary market investors, the 'grey market premium' of Indegene IPO has risen on the last date of bidding. The 'grey market premium' refers to the difference between the IPO price and the price at which the shares are trading in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of the Indegene Ltd are available at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started