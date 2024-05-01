Indegene IPO: GMP jumps after price band declaration. Price, date, review, other details in 10 points
Indegene IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹170 in the grey market today, say stock market observers
Indegene IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 6th May 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The company, which provides digital services to the life science industry, recently declared the Indegene IPO price band at ₹430 to ₹452 per equity share. After the announcement of the Indegene IPO price, shares of the company became available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Indegene Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹170 in the grey market today. They said that Indegene IPO grey market premium (GMP) has surged after the announcement of the public issue price band. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and the issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹1,841.76 crore from this initial offer out of which ₹760 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,081.76 crore is reserved for the OPFS route.
