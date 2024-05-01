Indegene IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 6th May 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. The company, which provides digital services to the life science industry, recently declared the Indegene IPO price band at ₹430 to ₹452 per equity share. After the announcement of the Indegene IPO price, shares of the company became available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Indegene Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹170 in the grey market today. They said that Indegene IPO grey market premium (GMP) has surged after the announcement of the public issue price band. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and the issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹1,841.76 crore from this initial offer out of which ₹760 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹1,081.76 crore is reserved for the OPFS route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Indegene IPO details 1] Indegene IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹170 in the grey market today, say stock market observers.

2] Indegene IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹430 to ₹452 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Indegene IPO subscription date: The book build issue will hit the primary market on 6th May 2024 and it will remain open till 8th May 2024 i.e. the public offer will open on Monday next week and it will remain open till Wednesday next week.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

4] Indegene IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹1,841.76 crore, which is a mix of OFS and fresh shares.

5] Indegene IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 33 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Indegene IPO allotment date: The finalization of share allocation is most likely on 9th May 2024.

7] Indegene IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Indegene IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] Indegene IPO listing date: The listing of shares is most likely on 13th May 2024.

10] Indegene IPO review: The company's revenue grew around 40 percent YoY in FY24 whereas its PAT shot up nearly 63..50 percent in the recently ended financial year 2023-24 against its FY23 PAT.

