Indegene IPO: Issue booked 55% on Day 1, so far. NII portion fully subscribed; check GMP, subscription status, key dates

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Indegene Limited's IPO shows good subscription interest, especially from NIIs and retail segments. The price band is ₹430 to ₹452 per equity share. Indegene raised ₹548.77 crore from anchor investors. The IPO closes on May 8.

Indegene IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, May 6, and will close on Wednesday, May 8.Premium
Indegene IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, May 6, and will close on Wednesday, May 8.

Indegene IPO subscription status: The Indegene IPO is off to a good start, with retail investors following non-institutional investors (NIIs) in the lead. The employee section is also filling up quickly since eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation segment are entitled for a discount of 30 per equity share. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked.

At 12:51 IST, the Indegene IPO subscription status is 55%, as per BSE data. The NII portion has been subscribed 1.01 times, followed by retail, which has been booked 66%, so far. The employee portion has been subscribed 69%.

Indegene IPO, which has opened for subscription today (Monday, May 6), will close on Wednesday, May 8. The price band has been set in the range of 430 to 452 per equity share of the face value of 2. Indegene IPO raised 548.77 crore from 36 anchor investors at the upper price band of 452 per equity share on Friday, May 3.

In the public offering, it has set aside 15% for NII, a maximum of 50% for QIB, and 35% for retail investors.

For the life sciences sector, Indegene Limited offers digital services. They provide help for complaints handling, pharmacovigilance, clinical trial management, regulatory submissions, medication development, and sales and marketing.

Enterprise Commercial Solutions, Omnichannel Activation, Enterprise Medical Solutions, Enterprise Clinical Solutions, and consulting services are some of the areas into which the company's services may be separated.

Indegene IPO details
View Full Image
Indegene IPO details

Indegene IPO subscription status live

Indegene IPO has received bids for 1,60,06,155 shares against 2,88,66,677 shares on offer, at 12:51 IST, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' segment received bids for 94,78,854 shares against 1,44,60,759 shares on offer for this segment.

The NIIs portion got bids for 62,86,764 shares against 61,97,468 on offer for this segment.

The employee segment received bids for 2,16,744 shares against 3,12,500 shares on offer for this segment.

The QIBs segment got bids for 23,793 shares against 78,95,950 on offer for this segment.

Indegene IPO details

The 1,841.76 crore Indigene IPO consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 23,932,732 equity shares by the investor selling shareholder, together with a fresh issue of 760 crore.

The parties that are selling their holdings are: Manish Gupta (up to 1,118,596 equity shares); Vida Trustees Private Limited (up to 3,600,000 equity shares); Dr. Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair (up to 3,233,818 equity shares); Anita Nair (up to 1,151,454 equity shares); BPC Genesis Fund I SPV (up to 2,657,687 equity share); Ltd.; BPC Genesis Fund I-A SPV (up to 1,378,527 equity shares); and CA Dawn Investments (up to 10,792,650 equity shares).

The net proceeds will be used by the business to support the following objectives: general corporate purposes, inorganic expansion, funding for our company's and one of its Material Subsidiaries' capital expenditure needs, Indegene, Inc; and repayment or prepayment of ILSL Holdings, Inc's debt.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Indigene IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. 

Indegene IPO GMP today

Indegene IPO GMP or grey market premium is +262. This indicates Indegene share price were trading at a premium of 262 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market, it is expected that Indegene shares will list at a price of 714 per share, which is 57.96% more than the IPO price of 452.

Grey market activity over the previous ten sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is moving upward and that a good listing is anticipated. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is 160 and the maximum GMP is 266, respectively.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 06 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST
