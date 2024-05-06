Indegene IPO: Issue booked 55% on Day 1, so far. NII portion fully subscribed; check GMP, subscription status, key dates
Indegene Limited's IPO shows good subscription interest, especially from NIIs and retail segments. The price band is ₹430 to ₹452 per equity share. Indegene raised ₹548.77 crore from anchor investors. The IPO closes on May 8.
Indegene IPO subscription status: The Indegene IPO is off to a good start, with retail investors following non-institutional investors (NIIs) in the lead. The employee section is also filling up quickly since eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation segment are entitled for a discount of ₹30 per equity share. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked.
