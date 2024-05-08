Indegene IPO: Issue subscribed over 69 times on day 3, QIB and retail portion fully booked, check GMP and other details
The Indegene IPO received 2,01,81,78,162 share applications on the last day of bidding against offered 2,88,66,677 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 69.91 times on the third of subscription, as per BSE data.
Amid ongoing elections, the initial public offerings (IPO) of Indegene Limited opened for subscription on May 6 and closed on May 8. The issue was subscribed over 69.91 times on the last day of bidding, as per BSE data.
