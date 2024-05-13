Indegene IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited has been fixed on 13th May 2024. According to the official BSE website information, Indegene shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Monday, 13th May 2024. Meanwhile, ahead of the Indegene share price debut on the Indian bourses, the grey market, an unofficial market where IPO shares are traded before they are officially listed, has gone highly bullish on Indegene IPO . This indicates a strong demand for the IPO shares and a potential for high listing gains. These predictions from stock market observers and experts should make potential investors feel informed and knowledgeable about the Indegene IPO. According to stock market observers, Indegene IPO GMP (grey market premium) has surged and signaling more than 65 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees. Market experts are also highly bullish on Indegene IPO as they are expecting that Indegene share price may list in ₹740 to ₹760 per share range.

Indegene IPO listing price prediction

Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, shares his expert opinion on the Indegene IPO listing price. Despite its seemingly high price based on FY24 annualized earnings, Goel believes the company's niche position in the segment makes it a reasonably priced offering. He anticipates a listing price range of approximately ₹740 to ₹760 per share, potentially yielding a listing gain of around 65%.

The bullish sentiment on the Indegene IPO is backed by a robust oversubscription of about 70x, indicating a strong listing when it debuts on the bourses. The StoxBox expert attributes this optimism to Indegene's role as a provider of digital-led commercialization services for the life sciences industry. The company's strong digital capabilities and in-house developed technology portfolio are expected to drive its growth.

View Full Image Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Highlighting the fundamentals that may continue to attract bulls after Indegene share listing, Manish Jain, Director - Institutional Business (Equity & FI) Division at Mirae Asset Capital Markets, said, "The Life Sciences operations expenditure is expected to clock a CAGR of 6.3% to reach ₹14.4 tn over FY21 – FY25. Most of the expenditure consists of Sales and Marketing, which contributes 36% of the overall Life Science expenditure and has a low outsourcing penetration. Thus, it helps companies like Indegene, a one-of-a-kind player in this segment, capture this opportunity and gain market share."

Indegene IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Indegene IPO GMP today is ₹301, which is ₹11 higher than its weekend GMP of ₹290. They said that the grey market is signaling that Indegene IPO listing price would be around ₹753 ( ₹452 + ₹301). So, the grey market is also expecting around 67 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees. Listing gain refers to the profit made by an investor by selling the allotted shares on the day of listing. In this case, it implies that investors who are allotted Indegene shares and sell them on the listing day could potentially make a profit of around 67%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

