Indegene IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal up to 65% gain for allottees
Indegene IPO GMP today: The grey market is signalling that Indegene IPO listing price would be around ₹753, say market observers
Indegene IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited has been fixed on 13th May 2024. According to the official BSE website information, Indegene shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Monday, 13th May 2024. Meanwhile, ahead of the Indegene share price debut on the Indian bourses, the grey market, an unofficial market where IPO shares are traded before they are officially listed, has gone highly bullish on Indegene IPO. This indicates a strong demand for the IPO shares and a potential for high listing gains. These predictions from stock market observers and experts should make potential investors feel informed and knowledgeable about the Indegene IPO. According to stock market observers, Indegene IPO GMP (grey market premium) has surged and signaling more than 65 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees. Market experts are also highly bullish on Indegene IPO as they are expecting that Indegene share price may list in ₹740 to ₹760 per share range.
