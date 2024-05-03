Indegene IPO: Mumbai-based company raises ₹548.77 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Indegene IPO, which is scheduled to open for subscription on May 4, has allocated 12,141,102 equity shares to 36 anchor investors, as per the exchange filing.
Indegene Limited, on May 3, garnered over ₹548.77 crore from anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹452 per equity share ahead of initial public offerings (IPO).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message