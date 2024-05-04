Indegene IPO opens next week. GMP, review, price, other details of upcoming IPO in 10 points
Indegene IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹246 in the grey market today, say market observers
Indegene IPO: The Initial Public offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited is a rare event, set to hit the Indian primary market on 6th May 2024. This marks a significant departure from the norm, as there has not been a single IPO launch during May in the last four General Election cycles. The period from April to June during these years has typically been slow for the primary markets due to election uncertainty. However, the Lok Sabha polls jinx was broken after the launch of the JNK India IPO, followed by the Indegene IPO. The digital service provider company has fixed the Indegene IPO price band at ₹430 to ₹452. The upcoming IPO will open on 6th May 2024 and remain open till 8th May 2024, i.e., the book build issue will remain open from Monday to Wednesday next week. Shares of Indegene Limited are trading at a substantial premium in the grey market today. According to the stock market observers, Indegene shares are trading at a premium of ₹246 in the grey market today.
