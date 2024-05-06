Indegene IPO opens: GMP, subscription status, review, price, date, lot size, other details. Apply or not?
Indegene IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹246 in the grey market today, say market observers.
Indegene IPO opens: The Initial Public offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market on Monday deals. This is a unique occurrence, as there has yet to be a single IPO launch during May in the last four Lok Sabha Election cycles. The period from April to June during these years has typically been slow for the primary markets due to election uncertainty. However, the General Election polls jinx was broken after the launch of the JNK India IPO, which is now followed by the Indegene IPO. The digital service provider company has fixed the Indegene IPO price band at ₹430 to ₹452. The book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 8th May 2024, i.e., the issue will remain open until Wednesday this week. Shares of Indegene Limited are trading at a substantial premium in the grey market today. According to the stock market observers, the Indegene share price is available at a premium of ₹246 in today's grey market. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE, and it is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS).
