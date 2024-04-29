Indegene IPO: Price band set at ₹430-452 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
Indegene IPO price band set at ₹430-452 per share, subscription from May 6-8, anchor investors allocation on May 3. Floor price 215 times face value, cap price 226 times. P/E ratio at floor price 35.92 times, cap price 37.76 times. Lot size 33 shares.
Indegene IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹430 to ₹452 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Indegene IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, May 6, and will close on Wednesday, May 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Indegene IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3.
