Indegene IPO sails through smoothly on Day 2; oversubscribed at 5.09x led by NIIs, retail investors. Check GMP
Indegene IPO sees strong demand on day 2 with 5.09 times subscription, so far. Retail investors and QIBs show healthy interest. US subsidiary contributes 85% of revenue for the integrated solutions provider.
Indegene IPO subscription status: On the second day of bidding, Indegene IPO maintains its pace and navigates through unfavourable market sentiment. The initial public offer of integrated solutions provider Indegene has received 5.09 times subscription on day 2, at 14:54 IST, as per BSE data.
