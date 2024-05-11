Indegene IPO: What does GMP signal ahead of share listing on Monday?
Indegene IPO: Investors tend to watch out for the Indegene IPO GMP ahead of the listing in order to know the estimated listing price of Indegene shares. The trends in the grey market are indicative of the listing price.
Indegene IPO allotment has been finalised and the investors now look up to the Indegene IPO listing which is scheduled on Monday. Ahead of the share listing, Indegene IPO GMP today indicates a strong stock market debut.
