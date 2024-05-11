Indegene IPO: What does GMP signal ahead of share listing on Monday?

Indegene IPO allotment has been finalised and the investors now look up to the Indegene IPO listing which is scheduled on Monday. Ahead of the share listing, Indegene IPO GMP today indicates a strong stock market debut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indegene Ltd, the provider of digital services to the life sciences industry, was opened from May 6 to May 8. The IPO allotment was finalised on May 10 and Indegene IPO listing date is May 13 (Monday).

Investors tend to watch out for the Indegene IPO GMP ahead of the listing in order to know the estimated listing price of Indegene shares. The trends in the grey market are indicative of the listing price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indegene IPO GMP The trends in the grey market signals Indegene IPO listing would be at a strong premium. According to market observers, Indegene IPO GMP today is ₹290 per share. This means that Indegene shares are trading higher by ₹290 apiece in the grey market than their IPO price of ₹452 per share.

Considering the IPO price and the GMP today, Indegene IPO listing price is estimated to be around ₹742 per share, which is at a premium of 64.16% to the issue price.

Indegene IPO Listing Indegene IPO listing date is fixed on May 13, Monday. The shares of Indegene Ltd will make their debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on May 13.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, May 13, 2024, the equity shares of Indegene Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.

The trading in Indegene shares will begin at 10 am on Monday and the scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indegene IPO Subscription Status Indegene IPO has received robust demand during its subscription period. The IPO has been subscribed 70.30 times in total as the issue received bids for 201.24 crore equity shares as against 28.62 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 7.86 times in the retail category, while the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category was booked 192.72 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 55.91 times by May 8.

Indegene IPO Details The bidding for Indegene IPO began on May 6 and ended on May 8. The IPO allotment was finalized on May 10 and the equity shares of Indegene will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - on May 13.

The ₹1,841.76 crore worth Indegene IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹760 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 2.39 crore share aggregating to ₹1,081.76 crore. Indegene IPO price band was set at ₹430 to ₹452 per share.

The company proposes to use the net issue proceeds towards repayment of indebtedness of one of the Material Subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings, Inc, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes and inorganic growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Indegene IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!