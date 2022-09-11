Indegene prepares for ₹2,500 cr IPO2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 11:29 PM IST
Private equity firm Carlyle, an investor in Indegene, is expected to sell its stake in the IPO, the people said on the condition of anonymity
MUMBAI : Indegene Pvt Ltd, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of ₹2,500 crore in an offer for sale (OFS), two people aware of the matter said.