Indegene prepares for 2,500 cr IPO

Founded in 1998, Bengaluru-based Indegene is engaged in research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. It has a global presence in the US, the UK, Europe, China, Japan, and India. The company provides solutions such as product commercialization, enterprise marketing and customer experience, data and analytics, medical transformation, and learning and development solutions. It mainly caters to biotech companies and medical device manufacturers.

