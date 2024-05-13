Indegene share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 45% premium at ₹655 on NSE
Indegene share price opened at ₹655 per share, 44.9% higher than the issue price of ₹452, on NSE. Indegene IPO includes an OFS of 23,932,732 equity shares and a fresh issue of ₹760 crore, totaling ₹1,841.76 crore. Market experts predicted shares to list between ₹740 to ₹760.
Indegene share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Indegene share price opened at ₹655 per share, 44.9% higher than the issue price of ₹452. On BSE, Indegene share price today opened at ₹659.70 apiece, up 45.95% than the issue price.
