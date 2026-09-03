Indian IPOs set to breach $20 billion this year on strong primary and secondary activity: Avendus Capital MD

Mumbai: India’s equity capital markets could see a little over $20 billion worth of initial public offerings (IPOs) by the end of this year, driven by robust activity across primary issuances and secondary trades, and a busy near-term transaction pipeline, according to a top executive at Avendus Capital.
About 58 companies have raised ₹73,757 crore (close to $8 billion) so far this year, with the largest being SBI Funds (around ₹9,813 crore or $1.03 billion) and Manipal Hospitals (around ₹9,275.22 crore or $960 million), according to data from Prime Database.