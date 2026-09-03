Pop goes the listing: IPO shares debut with average 28% gain in August, a fivefold jump from first seven months of 2026

A wave of initial public offerings in August brought back debut trading gains for investors, ending a prolonged market drought that defined the earlier months of the year. Newly listed shares soared past their offer prices on day one as investors rushed in, as the primary market revived across virtually all sectors.
Eighteen companies that went public in August opened 28% above their offer price on an average. This is a fivefold jump from the first seven months of 2026, when the average listing gain for 36 companies was a mere 5.6%, according to Prime Database. That rate was even lower than the 10-year historic average listing return of about 21% through the end of 2025.