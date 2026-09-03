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Pop goes the listing: IPO shares debut with average 28% gain in August, a fivefold jump from first seven months of 2026

Agnidev Bhattacharya
4 min read3 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
As of 2 September, indications from grey market trading suggest listing premiums may extend into upcoming mainboard offerings.
As of 2 September, indications from grey market trading suggest listing premiums may extend into upcoming mainboard offerings.(Istockphoto)
Summary

The surge may have been due to investor behavior, driven by the recent price momentum across primary market offerings and a fear of missing out on a large pay day.

Gift this article

A wave of initial public offerings in August brought back debut trading gains for investors, ending a prolonged market drought that defined the earlier months of the year. Newly listed shares soared past their offer prices on day one as investors rushed in, as the primary market revived across virtually all sectors.

A wave of initial public offerings in August brought back debut trading gains for investors, ending a prolonged market drought that defined the earlier months of the year. Newly listed shares soared past their offer prices on day one as investors rushed in, as the primary market revived across virtually all sectors.

Eighteen companies that went public in August opened 28% above their offer price on an average. This is a fivefold jump from the first seven months of 2026, when the average listing gain for 36 companies was a mere 5.6%, according to Prime Database. That rate was even lower than the 10-year historic average listing return of about 21% through the end of 2025.

Eighteen companies that went public in August opened 28% above their offer price on an average. This is a fivefold jump from the first seven months of 2026, when the average listing gain for 36 companies was a mere 5.6%, according to Prime Database. That rate was even lower than the 10-year historic average listing return of about 21% through the end of 2025.

Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd shares led listing-day returns, closing 96% above its issue price. Shares of Behari Lal Engineering Ltd advanced 76% on debut, while logistics service provider Shiprocket Ltd rose 48%. Industrial manufacturing firm Technocraft Ventures Ltd gained 47% and Dhoot Transmission Ltd recorded a 36% increase. Consumer, healthcare and industrials entities Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd and Ardee Industries Ltd each registered first-day trading gains of about 30%.

New wave

Pranav Haldea, managing director at Prime Database group, said the unusual number of listing pops is related to a fresh wave of IPOs in the market after a prolonged lull.

“Looking historically, whenever there is a pause in the IPO market, the initial wave of issues which get launched after such a pause tend to be priced conservatively and leave more on the table to attract investors, which then results in healthy listing-day gains,” Haldea said.

The return of so-called listing pops, when a stock jumps on its first day of trading, indicates that companies valuing themselves conservatively in a volatile market, leaving enough for the investors who crowd these counters on listing.

The August upswing extended across sectors including industrial equipment manufacturing, enterprise software, logistics platforms and consumer goods. Listing-day gains were observed across the board, irrespective of underlying profitability, corporate cash flows or management quality.

Other market participants attributed the surge to investor behaviour, driven by the recent price momentum across primary market offerings and a fear of missing out on a large pay day.

Retail Fomo

“There is an element of retail Fomo (fear of missing out) returning to the primary market,” said Deven Choksey, founder and managing director at DRChoksey FinServ. “When individual investors see back-to-back listings posting strong single-day returns, subscription momentum feeds on itself. Most investors participating through IPO subscription try fulfilling their leftover appetite on the listing day. That sudden influx of retail market orders at the exchange open creates a demand imbalance, pushing listing premiums well past what business fundamentals alone would justify.”

From January to July-end, retail investors of mainboard IPOs bid for an average of just under 12 times the number of shares on offer. In August alone, though, the average retail subscription to IPOs jumped to almost 33 times.

Now, concerns have emerged over the influence of unofficial pre-listing transactions on public subscription patterns. Grey market premiums operate outside official exchange trading mechanisms, yet their reported figures directly shape subscription decisions by retail investors and high-net-worth bidding syndicates.

Also Read | Retail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27

Grey zone

“After the 2025 IPO boom, grey market pricing has become an instrument for order flow steering. Earlier, it used to be just an informal tracking metric,” said a domestic investment banker working on syndicating IPOs to potential buyers. “Off-exchange transactions and bids in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Rajkot and Ahmedabad are seeing volumes that have not been seen in grey market deals previously. This is creating artificial pricing signals that overstate genuine institutional demand.”

As of 2 September, indications from grey market trading suggest listing premiums may extend into upcoming mainboard offerings. Unofficial price spreads for planned IPOs from ESDS Software Solution Ltd, Lumino Industries Ltd and Priority Jewels Ltd indicate expectations for double-digit debut gains based on off-exchange transactions ahead of their share sales.

Also Read | How to spot IPO red flags before you invest

Listing pops, however, are unlikely to last for a long time as higher returns will ultimately push merchant bankers to price upcoming issues more aggressively.

“As the IPO cycle matures and more issues hit the market, valuations tend to become more aggressive, causing listing returns to taper off,” Haldea explained.

Already in September, Skyways Air Services Ltd and Annu Projects Ltd shares listed at a steep discount to their issue prices.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeMarketsIPOPop goes the listing: IPO shares debut with average 28% gain in August, a fivefold jump from first seven months of 2026

Pop goes the listing: IPO shares debut with average 28% gain in August, a fivefold jump from first seven months of 2026

Agnidev Bhattacharya
4 min read3 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
As of 2 September, indications from grey market trading suggest listing premiums may extend into upcoming mainboard offerings.
As of 2 September, indications from grey market trading suggest listing premiums may extend into upcoming mainboard offerings.(Istockphoto)
Summary

The surge may have been due to investor behavior, driven by the recent price momentum across primary market offerings and a fear of missing out on a large pay day.

Gift this article

A wave of initial public offerings in August brought back debut trading gains for investors, ending a prolonged market drought that defined the earlier months of the year. Newly listed shares soared past their offer prices on day one as investors rushed in, as the primary market revived across virtually all sectors.

A wave of initial public offerings in August brought back debut trading gains for investors, ending a prolonged market drought that defined the earlier months of the year. Newly listed shares soared past their offer prices on day one as investors rushed in, as the primary market revived across virtually all sectors.

Eighteen companies that went public in August opened 28% above their offer price on an average. This is a fivefold jump from the first seven months of 2026, when the average listing gain for 36 companies was a mere 5.6%, according to Prime Database. That rate was even lower than the 10-year historic average listing return of about 21% through the end of 2025.

Eighteen companies that went public in August opened 28% above their offer price on an average. This is a fivefold jump from the first seven months of 2026, when the average listing gain for 36 companies was a mere 5.6%, according to Prime Database. That rate was even lower than the 10-year historic average listing return of about 21% through the end of 2025.

Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd shares led listing-day returns, closing 96% above its issue price. Shares of Behari Lal Engineering Ltd advanced 76% on debut, while logistics service provider Shiprocket Ltd rose 48%. Industrial manufacturing firm Technocraft Ventures Ltd gained 47% and Dhoot Transmission Ltd recorded a 36% increase. Consumer, healthcare and industrials entities Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd and Ardee Industries Ltd each registered first-day trading gains of about 30%.

New wave

Pranav Haldea, managing director at Prime Database group, said the unusual number of listing pops is related to a fresh wave of IPOs in the market after a prolonged lull.

“Looking historically, whenever there is a pause in the IPO market, the initial wave of issues which get launched after such a pause tend to be priced conservatively and leave more on the table to attract investors, which then results in healthy listing-day gains,” Haldea said.

The return of so-called listing pops, when a stock jumps on its first day of trading, indicates that companies valuing themselves conservatively in a volatile market, leaving enough for the investors who crowd these counters on listing.

The August upswing extended across sectors including industrial equipment manufacturing, enterprise software, logistics platforms and consumer goods. Listing-day gains were observed across the board, irrespective of underlying profitability, corporate cash flows or management quality.

Other market participants attributed the surge to investor behaviour, driven by the recent price momentum across primary market offerings and a fear of missing out on a large pay day.

Retail Fomo

“There is an element of retail Fomo (fear of missing out) returning to the primary market,” said Deven Choksey, founder and managing director at DRChoksey FinServ. “When individual investors see back-to-back listings posting strong single-day returns, subscription momentum feeds on itself. Most investors participating through IPO subscription try fulfilling their leftover appetite on the listing day. That sudden influx of retail market orders at the exchange open creates a demand imbalance, pushing listing premiums well past what business fundamentals alone would justify.”

From January to July-end, retail investors of mainboard IPOs bid for an average of just under 12 times the number of shares on offer. In August alone, though, the average retail subscription to IPOs jumped to almost 33 times.

Now, concerns have emerged over the influence of unofficial pre-listing transactions on public subscription patterns. Grey market premiums operate outside official exchange trading mechanisms, yet their reported figures directly shape subscription decisions by retail investors and high-net-worth bidding syndicates.

Also Read | Retail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27

Grey zone

“After the 2025 IPO boom, grey market pricing has become an instrument for order flow steering. Earlier, it used to be just an informal tracking metric,” said a domestic investment banker working on syndicating IPOs to potential buyers. “Off-exchange transactions and bids in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Rajkot and Ahmedabad are seeing volumes that have not been seen in grey market deals previously. This is creating artificial pricing signals that overstate genuine institutional demand.”

As of 2 September, indications from grey market trading suggest listing premiums may extend into upcoming mainboard offerings. Unofficial price spreads for planned IPOs from ESDS Software Solution Ltd, Lumino Industries Ltd and Priority Jewels Ltd indicate expectations for double-digit debut gains based on off-exchange transactions ahead of their share sales.

Also Read | How to spot IPO red flags before you invest

Listing pops, however, are unlikely to last for a long time as higher returns will ultimately push merchant bankers to price upcoming issues more aggressively.

“As the IPO cycle matures and more issues hit the market, valuations tend to become more aggressive, causing listing returns to taper off,” Haldea explained.

Already in September, Skyways Air Services Ltd and Annu Projects Ltd shares listed at a steep discount to their issue prices.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOPop goes the listing: IPO shares debut with average 28% gain in August, a fivefold jump from first seven months of 2026
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