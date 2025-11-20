Why India's IPO market is seeing a dramatic last-minute bidding frenzy
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 20 Nov 2025, 12:20 pm IST
Summary
Between 65% and 80% of all applications now pour in on the final day of the bidding window, shows a Mint analysis of IPO subscription trends since 2022.
NEW DELHI : India is witnessing its strongest primary market cycle, but beneath the fundraising euphoria lies a dramatic shift in investor behaviour: a growing tendency to wait until the very last hours of an initial public offering (IPO) to place bids.
