India IPO slowdown: Pitru Paksha and market correction pause record listing spree

An inauspicious fortnight on the Hindu calendar has slowed new offers in India's equity capital markets—among the busiest globally for primary listings—as issuers stare at a deepening secondary market selloff.
Pitru Paksha, dedicated to remembering deceased ancestors, began on 26 September and will conclude on 10 October. September got off to a hectic start and closed with the landmark listing of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on 25 September. October has already started on a quieter note.