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India IPO slowdown: Pitru Paksha and market correction pause record listing spree

Agnidev Bhattacharya
5 min read7 Oct 2026, 01:41 PM IST
IPO activity continued during Pitru Paksha in 2024 and 2025, showing that the period is not an absolute barrier to primary-market fundraising.
IPO activity continued during Pitru Paksha in 2024 and 2025, showing that the period is not an absolute barrier to primary-market fundraising.
Summary

This brief lull is quite unlike the previous two years, when the so-called inauspicious window did not deter companies from tapping the market.

Gift this article

An inauspicious fortnight on the Hindu calendar has slowed new offers in India's equity capital markets—among the busiest globally for primary listings—as issuers stare at a deepening secondary market selloff.

An inauspicious fortnight on the Hindu calendar has slowed new offers in India's equity capital markets—among the busiest globally for primary listings—as issuers stare at a deepening secondary market selloff.

Pitru Paksha, dedicated to remembering deceased ancestors, began on 26 September and will conclude on 10 October. September got off to a hectic start and closed with the landmark listing of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on 25 September. October has already started on a quieter note.

Pitru Paksha, dedicated to remembering deceased ancestors, began on 26 September and will conclude on 10 October. September got off to a hectic start and closed with the landmark listing of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on 25 September. October has already started on a quieter note.

After initial public offerings of a record 94,205 crore in the first half of FY27, no new mainboard launches are scheduled this week. Only one IPO, a 35 crore share sale by R K Fashion Accessories Ltd during 5-7 October, which will list on the NSE marketplace for small and medium enterprises.

“Yes, there is a degree of seasonality we are seeing during this Pitru Paksha,” the chief executive officer of a domestic merchant bank said, asking not to be identified. “There is a meaningful pipeline of issuers at different stages of readiness, and we expect several companies to evaluate the post-Pitru Paksha window.”

For Mumbai's dealmakers, who spent the first nine months of 2026 managing a relentless queue of IPOs, this brief lull is quite unlike the previous two years, when the so-called inauspicious window did not deter companies from tapping the market.

“Issuers have launched during Pitru Paksha in both 2024 and 2025, so the period has not been an absolute barrier to IPO activity before,” said Prashant Rao, director and head of equity capital markets at Anand Rathi Investment Banking. He acknowledged that this time around, there is a decline in pre-IPO document filings and active bidding windows.

Also Read | Retail investors chased small-caps. Now they’re nursing losses

Secondary market spillover

Some promoters do prefer auspicious dates, Rao explained. But this year, the Pitru Paksha window comes when the secondary market decline has infected the primary markets.

“Weak investor demand has left approximately 65% of newly listed companies trading below their issue prices, driving away retail and high net worth investors who typically fuel listing-day liquidity,” Rao said.

The Nifty, which closed at about 22,400 in the week ended 1 October, has recorded eight straight weekly declines, its longest losing streak in 25 years. The benchmark index is now about 15% below its January 2026 peak. About 81% of Nifty 500 stocks are trading below their 50-day averages. Volatility, too, jumped almost 19% last week alone.

The macroeconomic backdrop has also been unhelpful. Crude oil prices are back above $100 a barrel, global bond yields have risen sharply and issuers have already priced in a tighter monetary policy, with the Reserve Bank of India hiking the repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the first increase since February 2023.

Among the issues that have listed so far during the Pitru Paksha period this year are Carlyle-backed Varmora Granito Ltd, Hillhouse-backed Elevate Campuses Ltd, Accel-backed Moneyview Ltd, Runwal Enterprises Ltd, Snapdeal parent Acevector Ltd and Orient Cables (India) Ltd. Moneyview and Orient Cables posted listing day gains of 58% and 49%, respectively. Elevate closed its debut day with an 11% slump and Acevector closed 19% lower.

In 2025, Pitru Paksha was observed from 7 September to 21 September. IPOs from Urban Company Ltd, Dev Accelerator Ltd and Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd opened from 10 to 12 September, while Euro Pratik Sales Ltd and VMS TMT Ltd opened on 16 and 17 September, respectively, and iValue Infosolutions Ltd opened on 18 September. Their subscription ranged from 1.4x to 103.6x, while listing gains ranged from -4.7% to +57.5%.

In 2024, Arkade Developers Ltd’s IPO was open during 16-19 September, overlapping Pitru Paksha (17 September-2 October), and received 106.8x subscription, with a 36.7% listing gain. Northern Arc Capital Ltd opened during the same period and received 110.9x subscription, listing at a 33.1% premium.

Processing continues

While public subscription windows are closed now, regulatory workflows continue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the stock exchanges are processing offer documents.

About 144 companies hold valid regulatory approvals representing 1.75 trillion in cleared capital and are awaiting suitable launch windows. The total mainboard pipeline comprises 200 to 250 companies targeting up to 5 trillion in combined fundraising.

While issuers are expected to re-evaluate launches once Pitru Paksha ends and the festive period of Navratri begins, bigger offers like the potential 35,000 crore Jio Platforms Ltd IPO are keeping issuers busy.

Also Read | New-age firms seek to reallocate IPO proceeds for better returns

“For us, there is very little downtime. If anything, this period has been extremely productive because teams can focus on work that becomes compressed closer to launch,” the merchant bank CEO said.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOIndia IPO slowdown: Pitru Paksha and market correction pause record listing spree

India IPO slowdown: Pitru Paksha and market correction pause record listing spree

Agnidev Bhattacharya
5 min read7 Oct 2026, 01:41 PM IST
IPO activity continued during Pitru Paksha in 2024 and 2025, showing that the period is not an absolute barrier to primary-market fundraising.
IPO activity continued during Pitru Paksha in 2024 and 2025, showing that the period is not an absolute barrier to primary-market fundraising.
Summary

This brief lull is quite unlike the previous two years, when the so-called inauspicious window did not deter companies from tapping the market.

Gift this article

An inauspicious fortnight on the Hindu calendar has slowed new offers in India's equity capital markets—among the busiest globally for primary listings—as issuers stare at a deepening secondary market selloff.

An inauspicious fortnight on the Hindu calendar has slowed new offers in India's equity capital markets—among the busiest globally for primary listings—as issuers stare at a deepening secondary market selloff.

Pitru Paksha, dedicated to remembering deceased ancestors, began on 26 September and will conclude on 10 October. September got off to a hectic start and closed with the landmark listing of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on 25 September. October has already started on a quieter note.

Pitru Paksha, dedicated to remembering deceased ancestors, began on 26 September and will conclude on 10 October. September got off to a hectic start and closed with the landmark listing of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd on 25 September. October has already started on a quieter note.

After initial public offerings of a record 94,205 crore in the first half of FY27, no new mainboard launches are scheduled this week. Only one IPO, a 35 crore share sale by R K Fashion Accessories Ltd during 5-7 October, which will list on the NSE marketplace for small and medium enterprises.

“Yes, there is a degree of seasonality we are seeing during this Pitru Paksha,” the chief executive officer of a domestic merchant bank said, asking not to be identified. “There is a meaningful pipeline of issuers at different stages of readiness, and we expect several companies to evaluate the post-Pitru Paksha window.”

For Mumbai's dealmakers, who spent the first nine months of 2026 managing a relentless queue of IPOs, this brief lull is quite unlike the previous two years, when the so-called inauspicious window did not deter companies from tapping the market.

“Issuers have launched during Pitru Paksha in both 2024 and 2025, so the period has not been an absolute barrier to IPO activity before,” said Prashant Rao, director and head of equity capital markets at Anand Rathi Investment Banking. He acknowledged that this time around, there is a decline in pre-IPO document filings and active bidding windows.

Also Read | Retail investors chased small-caps. Now they’re nursing losses

Secondary market spillover

Some promoters do prefer auspicious dates, Rao explained. But this year, the Pitru Paksha window comes when the secondary market decline has infected the primary markets.

“Weak investor demand has left approximately 65% of newly listed companies trading below their issue prices, driving away retail and high net worth investors who typically fuel listing-day liquidity,” Rao said.

The Nifty, which closed at about 22,400 in the week ended 1 October, has recorded eight straight weekly declines, its longest losing streak in 25 years. The benchmark index is now about 15% below its January 2026 peak. About 81% of Nifty 500 stocks are trading below their 50-day averages. Volatility, too, jumped almost 19% last week alone.

The macroeconomic backdrop has also been unhelpful. Crude oil prices are back above $100 a barrel, global bond yields have risen sharply and issuers have already priced in a tighter monetary policy, with the Reserve Bank of India hiking the repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the first increase since February 2023.

Among the issues that have listed so far during the Pitru Paksha period this year are Carlyle-backed Varmora Granito Ltd, Hillhouse-backed Elevate Campuses Ltd, Accel-backed Moneyview Ltd, Runwal Enterprises Ltd, Snapdeal parent Acevector Ltd and Orient Cables (India) Ltd. Moneyview and Orient Cables posted listing day gains of 58% and 49%, respectively. Elevate closed its debut day with an 11% slump and Acevector closed 19% lower.

In 2025, Pitru Paksha was observed from 7 September to 21 September. IPOs from Urban Company Ltd, Dev Accelerator Ltd and Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd opened from 10 to 12 September, while Euro Pratik Sales Ltd and VMS TMT Ltd opened on 16 and 17 September, respectively, and iValue Infosolutions Ltd opened on 18 September. Their subscription ranged from 1.4x to 103.6x, while listing gains ranged from -4.7% to +57.5%.

In 2024, Arkade Developers Ltd’s IPO was open during 16-19 September, overlapping Pitru Paksha (17 September-2 October), and received 106.8x subscription, with a 36.7% listing gain. Northern Arc Capital Ltd opened during the same period and received 110.9x subscription, listing at a 33.1% premium.

Processing continues

While public subscription windows are closed now, regulatory workflows continue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the stock exchanges are processing offer documents.

About 144 companies hold valid regulatory approvals representing 1.75 trillion in cleared capital and are awaiting suitable launch windows. The total mainboard pipeline comprises 200 to 250 companies targeting up to 5 trillion in combined fundraising.

While issuers are expected to re-evaluate launches once Pitru Paksha ends and the festive period of Navratri begins, bigger offers like the potential 35,000 crore Jio Platforms Ltd IPO are keeping issuers busy.

Also Read | New-age firms seek to reallocate IPO proceeds for better returns

“For us, there is very little downtime. If anything, this period has been extremely productive because teams can focus on work that becomes compressed closer to launch,” the merchant bank CEO said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOIndia IPO slowdown: Pitru Paksha and market correction pause record listing spree
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