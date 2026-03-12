The pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) could slow in 2026 unless market sentiment stabilizes, warn merchant bankers amid the intensifying US-Israel-Iran war.
The US-Iran war threatens India’s multi-year IPO boom
SummaryMany companies may choose to wait out the market correction triggered by the US-Iran war.
