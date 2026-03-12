The US-Iran war threatens India’s multi-year IPO boom

The picture is similar for mainboard listings. The 11 mainboard listings in 2026 generated an average listing premium of 2%. Only four of these mainboard equities debuted above their issue price on their listing day, and the data is heavily skewed by Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's 77% listing premium. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd, Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd, and Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd listed at premiums of 7.24%, 1.87%, and 13.54%, respectively.