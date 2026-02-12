How Indian new-age companies turned around before IPOs but went back to losses right after
Apoorva Ajith , Srushti Vaidya 6 min read 12 Feb 2026, 09:00 am IST
Summary
A Mint analysis reveals that several new age Indian companies showed profit or reduced losses prior to their IPOs by turning to temporary financial adjustments. Experts call for stricter regulatory scrutiny because this trend misleads investors on the health of these companies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A number of India’s loss-making new-age companies that listed in recent years moved into profitability or sharply reduced losses just ahead of their stock market debut, a Mint analysis has found.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story