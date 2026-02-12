Earlier issuers, same trend

In the case of Nykaa, even though the revenues have grown, its profitability was boosted because of a deferred tax impact of ₹26 crore. Nykaa posted a profit of ₹62 crore in FY21 versus a loss of ₹16 crore in FY20, according to its prospectus. It is one of the few companies in this story's sample that continued to post profits in the years after the IPO.