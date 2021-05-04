OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >India Pesticides get Sebi’s nod for Rs800 crore IPO

Lucknow-based agrochemical company India Pesticides Ltd (IPL), on Tuesday received capital markets regulator Sebi's nod to float initial share-sales.

The public offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares of up to 100 crore and 700 crore through an offer-for-sale by promoter Anand Agarwal and ASA Trust.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

It is the only Indian manufacturer and among the top-five companies globally for several technical products such as folpet and cymoxanil, used to make fungicides that control fungal growth across a variety of crops, as per the company’s DRHP.

Currently, India Pesticides operates from two manufacturing facilities at Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh with an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for the formulations vertical.

Revenue from operations for fiscal 2020 and the six months ended 30 September stood at 479.6 crore, and 333.8 crore, respectively. The company reported a profit of Rs. 70.5 crore and Rs. 72.2 crore for these periods.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout