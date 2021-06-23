The initial public share sale of India Pesticides Ltd was fully subscribed on Wednesday led by retail investors, the first of three-day offering that closes on 25 June.

The overall book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed 1.29 times. As of 5pm, the retail investor category was subscribed 2.51 times. The non-institutional category subscribed 0.19 times. Qualified institutional buyers have yet to start bidding.

The company on Tuesday raised Rs. 240 crores through the Anchor Book and saw a good demand across 6 FPIs and 6 Domestic Institutions.

"At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 25.3x of its FY21 earnings, demanding `34,091 million market cap as compared to its other listed peers like Dhanuka Agritech, Bharat Rasayan and Rallis India which are currently trading at a PE of 31.7x, 36.2x and 32.9x respectively. We believe that due to the lower valuations as compared to its peers, India Pesticides is placed at an attractive valuation", said Anand Rathi Research in a note.

"Going forward with the planned expansion and lowering debt, we are also confident that company will maintain the growth levels which is mirroring in the pricing of the IPO. Further in the recent past, Company has a robust track record of performance and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company", Anand Rathi report added.

The price band for IPO has fixed at ₹290-296 a share. The company aims to raise ₹800 crore from the IPO which comprises a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹281.40 crore by Anand Swarup Agrawal and ₹418.60 crore by other shareholders and promoters.

As of September, Agarwal held 40.07% stake in the company.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements.

Axis Capital and JM financials are the lead managers to the issue.

India Pesticides has two operating verticals—technicals and formulations. It operates out of two manufacturing facilities in Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, having an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for the formulations vertical.

It has registrations and licences for 22 agro-chemical technicals and 124 formulations for sale in India, and 27 agro chemical technicals and 34 formulations for exports.

