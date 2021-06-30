Agro-chemical manufacturing company India Pesticides is likely to announce the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday i.e., July 1, 2021. The issue had opened on June 23rd and close on June 25th with the price band for the offering fixed at ₹290-296 a share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale of ₹700 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The IPO received a good response as the ₹800-crore IPO received bids for 56.07 crore (56,07,11,650) shares against 1.93 crore (1,93,10,345) shares on offer.

How to check the allotment status on the stock exchanges website:

Allotment status can be checked either on the BSE or on the NSE website once the shares are allotted by the company.

-Login at the BSE link here

-Select 'Equity' as issue type and 'India Pesticides' under the issue name dropdown

-Enter your application as well as PAN number as mentioned there

-Click on 'Search' after entering the required details

Your IPO allotment status, if shares allotted, will be displayed on the screen.

The status can also be checked through the registrar's website:

-Go to the registrar's website here

-Select 'India Pesticides' under company

-Enter PAN or application number or the client ID as required

-Enter the Captcha and 'Submit'

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.

