India Pesticides IPO subscribed 3.79 times on Day 2

Analysts at Angel Broking in an IPO note said “Based on FY-2021 price to equity of 24.5 times and enterprise value to earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization of 18.2 times at upper band of the IPO price, which is slightly better than the peers companies. Similarly company having one of the best return on equity and return on capital employed of 34% and 45% respectively. Company having a very healthy balance sheet with negative net debt to equity and expect the upcoming expansion plan and higher capacity utilisation will be the growth drivers for the company in future".

