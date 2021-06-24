Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >India Pesticides IPO subscribed 3.79 times on second day

India Pesticides IPO subscribed 3.79 times on second day

India Pesticides aims to raise 800 crore from the IPO
1 min read . 06:19 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • India Pesticides received bids for 73.20 million shares against 19.31 million shares on offer. The book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed 3.79 times by the end of day two

MUMBAI: India Pesticides Ltd’s 800 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed more than three times on the second day, joining recent successes in the primary market such as Shyam Metalics Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Ltd.

India Pesticides received bids for 73.20 million shares against 19.31 million shares on offer. The book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed 3.79 times by the end of day two, showed the stock-exchange data. The issue closes on Friday.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.31 times the shares on offer. Non-institutional investors, comprising high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporate bodies, bid for nearly 0.91 times the shares reserved for them.

Retail individual investors, whose total application value per individual cannot exceed 2 lakh in value, bid for 5.87 times the shares on offer.

In the grey market, premium of India Pesticides was quoted at 18 per share, according to a dealer, dropping from a peak of 110-120 apiece.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at 290-296 a share. The company aims to raise 800 crore from the IPO which comprises a fresh issue of 100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 281.40 crore by Anand Swarup Agarwal and 418.60 crore by other shareholders and promoters.

As of September, Agarwal held a 40.07% stake in the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements.

