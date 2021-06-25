India Pesticides IPO subscribed over 29 times on final day

The ₹800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of India Pesticides Ltd attracted bids for 29 times the number of shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

At the end of the three-day offering, the IPO received bids for more than 560.73 million shares compared with an issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 19.31 million shares. At the upper end of ₹290-296 price band for the issue, the IPO drew bids worth roughly ₹16,597 crore.

The institutional investors category was subscribed 42.95 times, receiving bids for 236.96 million shares. The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 51.88 times.

Demand from retail individual investors, whose investment cannot exceed ₹2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 11.30 times the 109.23 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

In the grey market, the premium of India Pesticides was quoting at ₹31-34 per share, according to a dealer, dropping from a peak of ₹110-120 a share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹281.40 crore by Anand Swarup Agrawal and ₹418.60 crore by other shareholders and promoters. As of September, Agarwal held 40.07% stake in the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements.

