India Pesticides IPO subscribed over 29 times on final day

India Pesticides IPO subscribed over 29 times on final day

Demand from retail individual investors, whose investment cannot exceed ₹2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 11.30 times the 109.23 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.
Demand from retail individual investors, whose investment cannot exceed 2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 11.30 times the 109.23 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.
 1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2021, 05:36 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • At the end of the last day of the three-day offering, the IPO received bids for more than 560.73 million shares compared with an issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 19.31 million shares.

The 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of India Pesticides Ltd attracted bids for 29 times the number of shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

At the end of the three-day offering, the IPO received bids for more than 560.73 million shares compared with an issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 19.31 million shares. At the upper end of 290-296 price band for the issue, the IPO drew bids worth roughly 16,597 crore.

The institutional investors category was subscribed 42.95 times, receiving bids for 236.96 million shares. The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 51.88 times.

Demand from retail individual investors, whose investment cannot exceed 2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 11.30 times the 109.23 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

In the grey market, the premium of India Pesticides was quoting at 31-34 per share, according to a dealer, dropping from a peak of 110-120 a share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 281.40 crore by Anand Swarup Agrawal and 418.60 crore by other shareholders and promoters. As of September, Agarwal held 40.07% stake in the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements.

