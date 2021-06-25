Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >India Pesticides IPO subscribed over 29 times on final day

India Pesticides IPO subscribed over 29 times on final day

Premium
Demand from retail individual investors, whose investment cannot exceed 2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 11.30 times the 109.23 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.
1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • At the end of the last day of the three-day offering, the IPO received bids for more than 560.73 million shares compared with an issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 19.31 million shares.

The 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of India Pesticides Ltd attracted bids for 29 times the number of shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

The 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of India Pesticides Ltd attracted bids for 29 times the number of shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

At the end of the three-day offering, the IPO received bids for more than 560.73 million shares compared with an issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 19.31 million shares. At the upper end of 290-296 price band for the issue, the IPO drew bids worth roughly 16,597 crore.

At the end of the three-day offering, the IPO received bids for more than 560.73 million shares compared with an issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 19.31 million shares. At the upper end of 290-296 price band for the issue, the IPO drew bids worth roughly 16,597 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The institutional investors category was subscribed 42.95 times, receiving bids for 236.96 million shares. The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 51.88 times.

Demand from retail individual investors, whose investment cannot exceed 2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 11.30 times the 109.23 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

In the grey market, the premium of India Pesticides was quoting at 31-34 per share, according to a dealer, dropping from a peak of 110-120 a share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 281.40 crore by Anand Swarup Agrawal and 418.60 crore by other shareholders and promoters. As of September, Agarwal held 40.07% stake in the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex trades marginally higher, Dow futures up by 88 points

Premium

Mutual fund 'dividend' is a misnomer. And tax-inefficient, too

Premium

Coronavirus Delta Plus variant: Time to worry?

Premium

Why did Mukesh Ambani’s mega announcements leave investors cold?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!