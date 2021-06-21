India Pesticides IPO to open this week. What grey market premium (GMP) signals

Analysts said that Indian Pesticides Limited IPO Grey Market premium has jumped to ₹90-100. ''After the announcement of the price band, India Pesticides' Grey market premium has jumped to the levels of ₹90- ₹100 and is experiencing volatility. We have seen the same volatility in last week's IPOs too with premiums stabilising at the end of the IPOs. We expect that the grey market premium for Indian Pesticides Limited will be volatile for the next 2-3 days and recommend that investors should focus more on the fundamentals of the IPO,'' Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.