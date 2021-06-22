India Pesticides raises 240 crore from 12 anchor investors ahead of IPO

India Pesticides is one of the leading agrochemicals firms in the country, currently operates 2 manufacturing facilities out of the Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh having an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for the formulations vertical and has registrations and licenses for 22 agro-chemical technicals and 125 formulations for sale in India and 27 agro chemical technicals and 35 formulations for exports purpose and 2 APIs.

