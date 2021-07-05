Shares of India Pesticides today made a strong listing on BSE and NSE with stock price rising to ₹363 as compared the issue price of ₹296. The IPO of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times, with retail investor segment at over 11 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 42.95 times and non-institutional investors 51.88 times. The offer was in a price range of ₹290-296 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale of ₹700 crore. Ahead of the IPO, India Pesticides had raised ₹240 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

India Pesticides or IPL is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company with manufacturing facilities located at Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. As of FY21, 56.7% of total revenue is generated from exports to over 25 countries.

It enjoys strong customer base including major crop protection players like Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd, UPL ltd. etc. As of FY21, about 57% of revenue is contributed from its top 10 customers.

Many brokerages had recommended buy India Pesticides issue, saying that the company is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in agrochemical sector backed by proposed capacity expansions, R&D capabilities and adoption of China plus one strategy by global companies.

"At the upper price band of Rs.296, IPL is available at a P/E of 25.4x (diluted) which appears to be reasonably priced. We assign a “Subscribe" rating for the issue on a short to long-term basis considering strong R&D, positive agrochemical sector outlook, negligible debt, healthy margins and return ratios of the company," Geojit said in a recent note.

Another brokerage Anand Rathi said: "Going forward with the planned expansion and lowering debt, we are also confident that India Pesticides will maintain the growth levels which is mirroring in the pricing of the IPO. Further in the recent past, Company has a robust track record of performance and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO." (With Agency Inputs)

